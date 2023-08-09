Fire destroys unoccupied house in Tudan

MIRI (Aug 9): An unoccupied double-storey house in Tudan was destroyed in a fire at around 4pm yesterday.

Lutong fire station, in a statement last night, said the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre was notified about the incident at 4.10pm and firefighters from the Lutong fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“A team from the Lopeng fire station was also mobilised to assist at the scene,” it added.

Lutong fire station said the fire was put under control at 4.40pm and the operation ended at 5.35pm after the fire was fully extinguished.