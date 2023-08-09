After viral video on social media, Kanowit cops nab seven men involved in Machan brawl

KANOWIT (Aug 9): The police have arrested seven local men for a brawl at Machan bazaar here around 4.30pm on Aug 7.

Kanowit police chief DSP Tega Bilong said eight men were involved in the incident allegedly due to employees’ unpaid salaries.

The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media.

“One of the men involved in the brawl sustained injuries on his right hand and is now being treated at the Sibu Hospital.

“The police have arrested seven local men aged between 30 and 57 suspected of being involved in the case.

“All of the suspects are currently being remanded for two days to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Tega advised the public, especially those on social media, not to make any speculations on the case that might cause fear among the public.

He also said the incident does not involve any racist elements as alleged on social media.

“The police guarantee a prompt, transparent and thorough investigation into this case.

“The local community in Kanowit are advised not to be easily influenced by false news and speculations on this case as shared on social media,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.