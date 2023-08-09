Form joint committee between S’wak govt, police and armed forces to recognise veterans, Wan Junaidi suggests

KUCHING (Aug 9): Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is suggesting the formation of a joint committee between the Sarawak government, the police and armed forces to identify and honour veterans who fought for the country.

He said this is to ensure that the veterans are recognised and rewarded for their contributions and sacrifices for the country to continue to enjoy peace and progress until today.

“The struggles by these warriors are sometimes not given proper mention nor being properly appreciated.

“That is why I suggest for the joint committee between the police and the armed forces together with the state government to be formed, to give appreciation in various angles to these veterans,” he said after paying his last respects to national hero Major (Rtd) Michael Riman Bugat today.

The remains of the late Riman is at the Kuching Civic Centre since yesterday (Aug 8) for the wake until his funeral tomorrow (Aug 10).

He passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here on Aug 7 at the age of 71.

Riman’s journey to his final resting place at the Heroes’ Grave, Jalan Taman Budaya here will begin at 9.30am tomorrow.

Wan Junaidi, himself an ex-policeman, said many of the younger generation do not realise the sacrifices and contributions made by members of the armed forces and police in defending the country especially during the early years of the country’s formation.

“Recognition should be given to those who had sacrificed so much during those years. The late Michael (Riman) was one of those who had been recognised with a gallantry award.

“Thank God, I was informed he will be buried at the Heroes’ Grave. The younger generation must realise the contributions and honour given by the state to him,” said Wan Junaidi.

Born on March 8, 1952 in Spaoh, Betong, Riman served with the Malaysian Army from 1973 to 1991, including in the Royal Ranger Regiment.

He was conferred the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) – Malaysia’s second highest gallantry award – by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 6, 1984, for his courage during a battle with communist terrorists in Sarawak.

Riman received formal education at Paku Primary School before continuing his lower secondary education at St Luke’s Secondary School in Simanggang.