Hadi claims MPs from Sarawak will support PN once coalition captures 6 states, controls Putrajaya

KUCHING (Aug 9): Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed that some MPs from Sarawak are among those who will support Perikatan Nasional (PN) when the coalition returns to power in Putrajaya.

Berita Harian reported that he made the claim during a political rally speech at the PAS-stronghold of Kampung Bukit Kecil Langkap, Setiu in Terengganu last night.

Abdul Hadi reiterated his claim that PN would triumph in the state elections of Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, and Kelantan come Aug 12.

According to him, this would cause the federal Unity government helmed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to crumble and political changes to occur at federal level.

Abdul Hadi, who is PN deputy president, also claimed that MPs from Sabah would also support PN.

He claimed that these MPs are adopting a wait-and-see attitude to assist PN in the formation of the next federal government, just like they did before the last general election.

“There are 10 Umno MPs supporting us, maybe 15, but they are in fear due to the threat of court prosecution,” the report quoted him as saying.

Abdul Hadi also claimed the Unity government was made possible by such tactics amid chaos.

“It’s called the Unity government but internally they are fighting each other. They even oppose the government, although they are in the same fold,” he further claimed.

He said the formation of a new federal government is imperative to save religion, race, and nation.

Abdul Hadi also urged all PAS workers to work closely with its partners to ensure PN wins in all seats contested.