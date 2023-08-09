July proposed as ‘Cleanliness Month’ for Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 9): A proposal has been made to make July as the official ‘Cleanliness Month’ for Sarawak.

This was stated by Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi during a press conference held after he declared the closing ceremony for Kuching City North Commission (DBKU)’s ‘Cleanliness Month’ at the Godown Amphitheatre of Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

According to him, the proposal would be discussed this Friday, where the meeting would also have the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attending.

“This is a suggestion from the DBKU administration, and myself, together with the Datuk Bandar of Kuching North (Datu Junaidi Reduan). We will share this good approach with all the local authorities (LAs) throughout Sarawak.

“So far, for Kuching City, this ‘Cleanliness Month’ campaign only involves the DBKU, Kuching South City Council (MBKS), and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

“I am certain that other LAs in Sarawak have a similar programme, but we want to come together and make the entire month of July as a ‘Cleanliness Month’, to be observed in all the urban areas across Sarawak,” he said, adding that the next step for this proposal would be for the state government, led by Abang Johari, to give it the green light.

“Should this suggestion gain the approval from the Premier, it would run for the first time in July 2024,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also the minister in charge of DBKU.

On DBKU’s ‘Cleanliness Month’, he said it had achieved its objectives.

“We are very proud because this programme has achieved its goals, especially in it involving the younger generation.

“We could see after the Konsert Rakyat staged on Padang Merdeka recently, a group of young people initiated the effort to collect rubbish, without having to wait for the DBKU contractors to clean the place up.

“So, our goal of encouraging urban residents to actively participate in volunteer-based activities meant towards the development of Kuching as a clean and sustainable city has been achieved,” he said.

Nonetheless, Dr Abdul Rahman expressed hope that the practice of maintaining cleanliness would become a habit for today’s generation, starting from a young age.

In connection with the event yesterday, the DBKU distributed trash bags to motorists and people passing by Kuching Waterfront.