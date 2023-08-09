‘Kidnapping’ Kuching Fest stall holders: Mayor baffled by Pending rep’s accusation

KUCHING (Aug 9): Datuk Wee Hong Seng is baffled by the unfair treatment accusation thrown by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

The accusation targets a notice from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) offering Kuching Food Festival 2023 stall owners making large donations with an opportunity to choose their stall locations in the festival next year.

The notice also states that donations received will be distributed to charitable bodies for their planned activities.

Wee was asked by reporters for his comments regarding the post by Yong on Facebook which reads:

“There is nothing wrong with carrying out charitable causes but what is uncalled for is that MBKS make ‘the donation’ to become a prerequisite condition of 1st right to pick stall location for next year 2024 Kuching festival!!!

“Is this not ‘kidnapping’ the Kuching Festival Stall holders??? By doing so, is it also very unfair to all new applicants for 2024 Kuching Food Festival due to unfair treatment!! MBKS, please remember, doing charitable deeds is voluntary and cannot be forced!”

According to the Kuching South Mayor, MBKS as the organisers of the festival are merely giving incentives to those donating, and it has been a common practice by MBKS for many years.

“This sort of practise has been going on for many years and why only now Violet is making noise about it? If it is true that there are elements of unfairness, she should make noise about it a long time ago.

“We (MBKS) are always welcoming sponsorships and donations to the festival, we offer this sort of incentive and this practise is in no way any form of ‘kidnapping’ as what Violet is accusing the organisers of doing,” said Wee during a press conference.