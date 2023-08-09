Kuching court fines e-hailing driver RM2,500 for smashing car windscreen

KUCHING (Aug 9): An e-hailing driver was fined RM2,500 in default four months’ jail after he pleaded guilty in a Magistrates’ Court here today to smashing the front windscreen of a car.

Charis Colin Justin, 26, from Miri made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge of committing mischief, under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment which may extend to five years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Charis committed the offence at a parking lot of a hotel in Jalan Padungan here at around 3.30am on Aug 6, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant in the case was eating at the hotel when he heard what sounded like someone rummaging through a trash bin behind the hotel.

He then proceeded to check the source of the noise and found a man using a rock and wooden stick to smash the front windscreen of a car belonging to a private company.

The complainant then lodged a police report, in which he estimated loss at RM900.

Charis was arrested at 3.40am the same day, and was later tested positive for methamphetamine.

It was informed that immediately after the complainant filed the report, police personnel rushed to the scene and caught the accused in the act of smashing the car’s windscreen.

Prosecution was handled by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while Charis was unrepresented.