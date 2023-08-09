Ling: Miri business operators want MCC to carry out scheduled drain cleaning, provide large garbage bins

MIRI (Aug 9): The Miri City Council (MCC) is urged to carry out scheduled drain cleaning works and provide large-sized garbage bins for the use of business operators around the commercial centre near Telang Usan Hotel here.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said he had received complaints about the problems from the nearby restaurant owners during a visit to the area recently.

While there, Ling said also found the garbage bins provided by MCC were damaged and broken.

“I understood from the restaurant owner that at the moment, they have to purchase their own bins for the use of their restaurants,” said Ling after visiting the area surrounding Ah Tao Bak Kut Teh restaurant and Lot 89 Café here.

In view of this, Ling hoped that MCC could provide large-sized garbage bins for the convenience of traders there, as well as carry out necessary works to maintain the cleanliness of the surrounding area.

He also hoped that the responsible contractor can carry out scheduled drain cleaning works for the affected commercial centre to ensure that cleanliness in the area is well maintained.

“In fact, my office had already sent out an email about the complaints received through the Miri CARES app, to inform the authority about the problems faced by traders there,” he added.

Accompanying Ling during the visit to the area was DAP Piasau deputy chairman, Tan Huong Ing.