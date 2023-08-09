Lukanisman denies paying less attention to Sibuti constituents

MIRI (Aug 9): Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni has refuted claims by netizens that he is now paying less attention to the needs of the people in his Sibuti constituency.

He said even though is busy with official duties elsewhere, as the MP, the people of Sibuti are always close to his heart.

“Wherever I go, I will always emphasise that Sarawak needs dignified services with good education and health facilities.

“During my work visit or official duties to other places, I will look at the different aspects and find ways to see what I can do to improve the existing facilities in Sarawak, especially my area,” he stated in his address when officiating at the presentation of Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants for Sibuti parliamentary constituency at his service centre in Taman Tunku on Monday.

Before starting his political career, Lukanisman was an officer at Special Affairs Department (Jasa) in Miri which made him very familiar with the development landscape in the Sibuti constituency.

“I have been serving in Sibuti for 15 years, so I know what is lacking in Sibuti.”

At the MRP grant presentation ceremony, he encouraged the recipients to submit a report on what they had done with the government grant.

Although it is not compulsory for the recipients to submit activity reports, he hoped that they would take the initiative so that he would know that the grants have been utilised wisely.

“A few associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have provided me details through report submission.

“I hope the others, particularly the longhouse village security and development committees (JKKKs), will do the same so that I can keep track on the longhouse development progress and improvement works.”

A total of RM283,000 was presented to 18 recipients during the function.

They comprised secondary school parent-teacher associations, longhouse JKKKs and various religious bodies, clubs and associations.

Also present was Miri deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad.