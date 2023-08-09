Mawan: Michael Riman’s death not only a loss to the Iban community but also nation

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) joins others to mourn the loss of another national hero, the late Major (Quartermaster) Michael Riman Bugat who passed away on Monday.

Its president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom said the loss is not only felt by the Dayak community but also the nation.

“The late Riman, an Iban, was a warrior notably fighting against the communists during the insurgency era and even took a bullet in one of the battles. May his soul rest in peace, and we extend our deepest condolences to his immediate family members,” he said.

Mawan was referring to The Borneo Post article in 2015 on Riman’s account of the battle with communists on June 1, 1979 at Korbu Forest Reserve in Perak.

The article also featured a photograph of Riman showing his right arm, which was hit by enemy fire in the battle.

Riman was conferred the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) – Malaysia’s second highest gallantry award – by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 6, 1984, for his courage during battles with communist terrorists.

Born on March 8, 1952 in Spaoh, Betong, Riman served with the Malaysian Army from 1973 to 1991, including in the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Riman passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here on Monday at the age of 71. His body is lying-in-state at the Kuching Civic Centre where special prayers would be held at 8pm tonight.

Tomorrow, Riman’s journey to his final resting place at the Heroes’ Grave, Jalan Taman Budaya, here will begin at 9.30am.

The funeral rites at the grave site will begin at 10am.