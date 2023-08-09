Nation on right track to boosting economy, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): The country is on the right track to move forward, especially in terms of economic development, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he had highlighted this during the state election campaign at Paroi Stadium, in Seremban yesterday, which was also attended by unity government party leaders.

The prime minister said various policy measures are being undertaken currently towards this purpose.

“This country must be saved from those who talk about transparency and whatnot but in reality, their actions are far from it.

“The power entrusted must be focused on the empowerment of rights and the economy of the people,” he said.

In this regard, he called on all races to back the unity government in the interest of stability and its efforts to empower the people and the economy.

The programme was participated by thousands of supporters and also leaders from Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan. – Bernama