P-hailing companies offer views, proposals to govt for fairer delivery rates

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): The Malaysian P-Hailing Riders Association (Penghantar) has given its views and proposals to the government regarding the need to modify the floor price of p-hailing services to ensure better and fairer delivery rates.

Association advisor Bryan Ng Yih Miin said they presented their views and proposals to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting with 24 companies providing p-hailing services at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya yesterday.

“We are thankful that he (Anwar) has urged all p-hailing companies to review the structure of existing floor prices and provide an interface or mobile interface that provides an accurate and transparent view of calculation methods, distances and price to the delivery person,” he posted on Facebook following his meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday.

He also hoped that the Prime Minister’s initiative would be a positive starting point towards creating better and fairer p-hailing transportation.

Meanwhile, RideRunner founder Achmad Noorasyrul Noortaip said that during the meeting, he highlighted several motions, including the importance of the p-hailing platforms from Sabah and Sarawak so that it is always taken into account when making decisions regarding policies at the Federal level.

“We also raised the issue of E-hailing Vehicle Permit (EVP), which burdens the platform and the need for a more suitable concept to give electronic vehicle permits to e-hailing drivers,” he posted on his Facebook page after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who also attended the meeting, said specific attention should be given to the p-hailing sector since the digital economy is increasingly gaining a place in the world economic market.

“The Prime Minister has expressed his concern for the welfare and prosperity of p-hailing drivers, besides caring for the gig economy market ecosystem to create a win-win situation between the workers and the companies operating the gig platform.

“May this effort benefit everyone involved,” he wrote on Facebook after the meeting.

Anwar, in a statement yesterday, said p-hailing companies had given their commitment to be more transparent and to study further the views of the riders in the calculation of payment rates for them.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and senior officers of the ministers also attended the meeting. – Bernama