Pregnant woman claims Datuk husband abused, assaulted her

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 9): A pregnant woman here has lodged three reports against her husband who holds a Datuk title and believed to be a senior politician, for allegedly abusing and assaulting her.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs Wong, sought assistance from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) on Wednesday when she claimed the police did not give her appropriate advice when she lodged the reports.

According to Warisan Kota Kinabalu Division deputy chairman Melanie Chia, the police officers who took the victim’s first police report failed to help her to apply for the Interim Protective Order (IPO).

“The victim lodged three police reports after she was abused by her husband but the police officer who took her report failed to give the victim proper advice and help her to apply for IPO.

“The police also did not refer the victim to any social worker who could help her after she suffered mental breakdown due to the abuse she sustained from the hands of her husband.

“The police are supposed to assist the victim of domestic violence to file an application for IPO regarding domestic violence.

“This case somehow shows a lack of understanding of domestic violence on the part of the police,” said Melanie, adding that IPO is to be granted by the court.

Meanwhile, Wong, 31, when met at the Warisan Kota Kinabalu division office, said her reason for approaching Warisan was not to embarrass her 57-year-old husband but to seek justice for her and her family.

“I have been going up and down the police station to seek justice for me and my family after I have been beaten up and assaulted by my husband with all injuries proven in all medical reports.

“This incident has put me into a total mental breakdown by my husband even though he knows I am in my early pregnancy,” said Wong, who is two-month pregnant with their first child.

Wong said the first incident happened at their family’s home in Likas on April 19 when her husband attacked her which caused injuries on her head.

“The second incident happened at my husband’s office on July 4, while the third incident happened on July 18 when my husband beat me up knowing very well that I am pregnant.

“At the police station when lodging the police reports, I was told by the police officers that my case will take a long time to process while the investigation is still ongoing.

“I was also told by an officer that an investigation paper has been opened against me under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 323/506 of the Penal Code and under the Minor Offenses Ordinance and that a charge will be preferred against me in court.

“If I am wrong, I will accept any charges against me but I am not wrong,” said Wong who is currently on police bail.

Wong added that she had spoken with a senior investigation officer about her case but was told that it would be a long process.

“When I asked the investigating officer, the officer told me that my case will take a long time to process and might also refer to Bukit Aman and even up to Putrajaya. The reason is because it involved a VVIP,” she said.

“I have been beaten and assaulted. I am not only injured but I am also traumatized. My life and my baby’s life in my womb are being threatened.

“Just because he (husband) is a VVIP and holding the highest post in the ministry, he is special?

“All I want is the truth and justice,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong said Wong’s case is a high profile case and the case highlights the importance for society to be brave to fight against domestic violence.

“The purpose of the victim to come forward today is because she feels that the authorities, which are supposed to act against domestic violence, have somehow prolonged or maybe have not proceeded with the investigation because of a VVIP status.

“We want the relevant authorities and all parties involved to be aware of this case and people should take such incidents seriously and put in the effort to help or assist in this investigation.

“Just because a certain person is a VIP, they have special treatment and the case can be prolonged or delayed?

“We also hope the public will not make any assumption or speculation in regards to this case and to respect the victim and her family’s privacy,” he said.

Melanie also said victims of domestic violence must not be afraid to come forward and seek help for their own protection.

She said victims must not be afraid or ashamed but be brave and come forward and report such incidents to the authorities for justice.

“There is a Domestic Violence Act in Malaysia but somehow many people are not aware of this.

“When you have been a victim of domestic violence, you must come forward and lodge a police report for your own protection, and the police must do their job to protect these victims.

“The police must carry out a thorough and fair investigation to protect victims of domestic violence from the perpetrators regardless if these perpetrators are important figures or hold a high ranking post in the government,” she said.