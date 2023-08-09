Premier: S’wak govt must be consulted on education matters in state, covered under IGC Report 1962

KUCHING (Aug 9): Education policy comes under Sarawak’s authority although the state Education director is a federal officer, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier pointed out that this is covered under Paragraph 17 of the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) 1962.

“Therefore, every matter related to education policy must first be referred to Sarawak even though the director is a federal officer,” he stressed during a dinner last night to celebrate Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s appointment as Dewan Negara President.

Abang Johari said he had informed Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek that the ministry must consult the Sarawak government on all decisions regarding education matters in the state.

According to Paragraph 17 (1) of the IGC Report, the present policy and system of administration of education in Sarawak (including their present Ordinances) should be undisturbed and remain under the control of the Government of the State until that government otherwise agrees.

Paragraph 17 (a) also states that although Education [item 13 (a) of the Federal List in the Ninth Schedule]will be a federal subject, the present policy and system of administration of education in North Borneo and Sarawak (including their present Ordinances) should be undisturbed and remain under the control of the Government of the State until that Government otherwise agrees.

In May, Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn had pointed out that the IGC Report affirms the need for the state Education director to consult and seek advice from the state government on education matters.

“It also allows for local authorities to continue as agents for primary education. Pertaining to higher education, Paragraph 17 also stipulates the need for Sarawak to be given special consideration in the expansion of the facilities,” Sagah had said at the time.