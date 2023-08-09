Relocation of Kuching Waterfront vendors to Pengkalan Ban Hock to be done in phases

KUCHING (Aug 9): The relocation of vendors at Kuching Waterfront to Pengkalan Ban Hock would be carried out in three phases, said Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said the main objective of this exercise was to make way for the upgrading works on the waterfront by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

“Starting January 2024, DBKU will be undertaking upgrading works on Kuching Waterfront to ensure that the area would remain conducive to accommodating the visitors and tourists,” he said in a press conference held after declaring the closing ceremony for DBKU’s ‘Cleanliness Month’ campaign at the Godown Amphitheatre of Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

The first phase, he said, involved 27 blue-canopy vendors, who had been advised to move to Pengkalan Ban Hock by July 20.

In this respect, he thanked the vendors for cooperating with the DBKU with regard to the relocation to the ‘pengkalan’ (wharf) area, located on the upriver side of Kuching Waterfront.

The next phase, said the deputy minister, would be the relocation of pushcart vendors next month.

“The third phase will involve the kiosk operators, but the proposal is for them to be relocated to either to Pengkalan Sapi, or the DUN Unity Park, starting this November,” he said.

It is informed that the DBKU is currently undertaking upgrading works on Pengkalan Ban Hock to accommodate the vendors up for relocation there.

The works also cover provision of electricity and water supply.

“At the same time, the area will be made more vibrant with decorative lights and enhancements on the landscape. In addition, several activities will be run to attract visitors to the location,” said DBKU in a statement.