Rep: RM250 mln devt project approved for Daro under 12MP

SIBU (Aug 9): A development project worth RM250 million was approved for the Daro state constituency during the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

In disclosing this, Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said the project involves the construction of a road and bridges that will provide connectivity to Sungai Serban.

“In my area, one of the fastest solutions to create road access is to connect longhouses to plantation roads. But that is a short-term measure.

“Previously, people depended heavily on river transport but with express boat services no longer available now, it is difficult for them to get to nearest towns like Sibu,” he said after officiating the closing of a course in Daro today.

Safiee said he had attended the Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) coordination committee meeting on Tuesday during which projects listed for implementation under the agency were screened.

On the approved RM250 million development, he said they are now discussing what needs to be included in the scope of the project.

“It will not be just about building the roads but also will take into consideration construction of bridges to connect the two islands where Serban is located for the convenience of the people to travel to the nearest towns,” he said.

The project consists of the construction of a road from Serban in the Batang Lassa area, and also construction of a 16km road from Rumah Francis Kiyai in Singat to Sungai Lengan up to Sibu-Tanjung Manis Road.

“The consultant has completed the road design. I believe the roads will not just make travel easier but it will open up more land for farming activities and boost economic growth for the people in the area,” he added.

Earlier, Safiee officiated the closing of a one-day meeting minutes writing course which was attended by community leaders, ketua kaum as well as village security and development committee (JKKK) secretaries from his constituency.

Also present were Sibu Deputy Resident Christopher Ranggau Unting and Sibu district officer Khalid Andong.