Sabah resort promoting nature as primary source of food with school

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 9): Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Kota Kinabalu, is delighted to announce its unwavering dedication to promoting nature as the primary source of food through the groundbreaking Rooted in Nature programme, in collaboration with SK Kitapol, a local underprivileged primary school.

This extraordinary partnership serves as a testament to the resort’s enduring commitment to sustainability and community development as part of its Embrace initiative, known as Shangri-La’s Care for People Project.

Embrace, launched in September 2009, empowers every Shangri-La hotel to establish long-term

partnerships with selected beneficiaries, with a special focus on children’s health and education.

With utmost care and consideration, Shangri-La Rasa Ria has chosen to forge a close alliance with SK Kitapol, located just an hour and 30 minutes’ drive from the resort, to enrich the school’s facilities and foster education for a more sustainable future.

Rooted in Nature is an exceptional culinary programme implemented across all Shangri-La hotels and resorts, emphasizing the incorporation of locally and ethically sourced food offerings into menus, thereby supporting local markets and promoting sustainability. Shangri-La Rasa Ria truly embodies this commitment by meticulously sourcing ingredients from unique local markets and seamlessly integrating them into their diverse and delectable dishes of unparalleled quality.

In line with the Rooted in Nature programme, Shangri-La Rasa Ria recently organized a special activity in collaboration with the dedicated gardener at SK Kitapol and the esteemed team from Shangri-La Rasa Ria.

Together with the students of SK Kitapol, they embarked on an extraordinary journey of planting daun pegaga, pucuk ubi, and cili padi. The objective of this engaging activity was to educate the children about the vital importance of sustainable farming practices and the numerous benefits of utilizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The herbs and vegetables cultivated within the school compound will be used to provide wholesome and nourishing meals for the students at the school’s brand-new canteen.

To further enhance the immersive learning experience, the culinary team prepared a delightful lunch for the students using the very same herbs and vegetables they had just planted, creating an unforgettable farm-to-table experience that delighted their palates and ignited their passion for sustainable living.

To strengthen this remarkable partnership, Shangri-La Rasa Ria has provided significant funding and infrastructure support to improve SK Kitapol’s facilities, ensuring an ideal learning environment for the students.

This collaboration goes beyond that and includes valuable life skills training and exceptional apprenticeship opportunities within the hotel, allowing the students to acquire valuable skills and gain hands-on experience in the dynamic hospitality industry.

Shangri-La Rasa Ria remains resolute in its mission to make a positive and lasting impact on the communities it serves. By implementing the Rooted in Nature programme in partnership with SK Kitapol, the resort strives to empower underprivileged students, promote sustainable practices, and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the entire community.