‘Sarawak Laksa by Abang Jo’ nothing to do with Premier, restaurant operator explains

KUCHING (Aug 9): A restaurant selling local Sarawakian cuisines in Kuala Lumpur has caught the attention of local netizens with its name ‘Sarawak Laksa by Abang Jo’.

Sarawak Laksa is one of the most cherished dishes in Sarawak but the name ‘by Abang Jo’ has arose curiosity on whether it was a reference to the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also fondly known to locals as ‘Abang Jo’.

The assumption was quickly dispelled by the operator Alvin Yap, who said it was never their intention for the name of the restaurant to be in reference to the Sarawak Premier Abang Johari.

“Even in the streets, people will ask, ‘Hey Ah Jo, how are you?’ and stuff like that. I mean if you are a Sarawakian, I understand you can relate but the name has nothing to do with our Sarawak Premier. I just felt it’s a common name,” said Yap when contacted today.

Yap, who is from Kuching, said he has been in the food and hotel industry for over 10 years in Kuala Lumpur and his ‘Sarawak Laksa by Abang Jo’ restaurant located at Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur serves halal food to cater to the Muslim market.

He said the shop has only been operating for less than a month and it is selling the signature Sarawak Laksa, kolo mee, mee sapi and other Sarawakian dishes.