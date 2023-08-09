Sarawak Skills Kuching to have new programmes related to TVET, says chairman

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak Skills Kuching branch will be introducing new programmes related to technical and vocational education and training (TVET), said Sarawak Skills chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

He said the new programmes to be offered include food production and preparation Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level 2, digital graphic design SKM Level 3 and structure and civil plan drafter SKM Level 2.

“Sarawak Skills Sri Aman branch will also be operational this year to fulfil the education needs of the community in Sri Aman and the surrounding residents in Betong and Lingga,” said Abdul Aziz at the 25th Sarawak Skills and i-Cats University College convocation ceremony held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

The short courses to be made available at Sarawak Skills Sri Aman branch include electricity maintenance and installation, and modern farming.

“Sarawak Skills will also be increasing their capacity at their Miri branch after they move into a new building previously occupied by Shell,” he said, adding the new programmes to be introduced there are related to office management, under-water welding, digital graphic design and pastry preparation.

“As for i-CATS University College, the institution is in the midst of planning new master and PhD programmes to broaden the fields of study offered to our students and we hope to achieve a full-fledged university status in the near future.”

Among the new programmes being planned at i-CATS University College are Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education, Foundation in Science, Master of Business Administration (by coursework), Doctor of Philosophy in Education, Doctor of Philosophy in Economics and Doctor of Philosophy in Entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, plans are underway for Sarawak Skills to set up an Advanced Automotive Training College (AATC) at Demak Laut and an automotive training centre in Sibu in collaboration with Sibu Automobile Repairers Association.

The convocation ceremony was graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

During the event, Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn was appointed as the Pro Chancellor of i-CATS University College.

A total of 1,009 graduates received their scrolls at the ceremony, including 483 Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) recipients, 149 Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM) recipients and 32 Malaysian Skills Diploma in recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) recipients.

There were also 59 graduates from software engineering and business administration degree programmes, 206 from various diploma programmes, and 13 graduates from certificate in electrical and electronic engineering programme.

Sixty-seven graduates from the 2020 cohort also joined the event yesterday as their ceremony in 2020 was affected by the pandemic.

Besides, 35 graduates received industry awards from 21 Sarawak Skills corporate members and strategic partners at the ceremony, including KTS Group, Asteel Group, Konsortium Bumi Consultants and Services Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation.

At i-CATS University College, Jacky Jong Jun Ming from Diploma in Software Engineering programme was awarded the Chancellor’s Award in the technical category, and Amily Albert from Diploma in Culinary Arts received the award in the non-technical category.

For the Pro Chancellor’s Award, Sam Liu Wen Kai from Diploma in Software Engineering received the award for the technical category and Ghazali Othman from Diploma in hotel management received the award for the non-technical category.

Muhd Afikri Rosdi, Alexandria Francis Gindi and Paul Lam Ho Chiang from Sarawak Skills were also recognised for their academic excellence.