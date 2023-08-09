Sarawak to host national-level Malaysia Day 2023 celebrations

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak has been chosen to host this year’s national-level Malaysia Day celebration which will take place at the Stadium Perpaduan on Sept 16, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

This was revealed by the Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, who is also the minister in charge of the celebration, after a meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

“It is an honour for Sarawak to be chosen to host the national-level Malaysia Day celebration this year because Sarawak is always referred to as a very good example of the spirit of unity.

“Recently, the national slogan ‘Segulai, Sejalai’ together with each other) was chosen (by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) because we are always united and agree in defending unity,” he said in a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

He also revealed that the celebration themed “Malaysia Madani Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan” will be attended by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Also expected to be present are the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, and the Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife Datin Seri Julia Salag.

“There will be special performances held in conjunction with the celebration on September 16 such as the ‘Segulai Sejalai Musical’ and performances from the three Malaysian regions Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Julaihi added that there will also be performances from local artistes and ‘Konsert Rakyat’.