Several roads to be closed on Aug 12 for Sibu Street Parade

SIBU (Aug 9): Several roads will be closed on Aug 12 to make way for the Sibu Street Parade to mark Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

In a statement, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) said the roads are Rosli Dhoby roundabout, Jalan Bujang Suntong, Jalan Kampong Dato traffic light intersection, Jalan Agung (behind RH Hotel), Lorong Maybank, Jalan Brooke Drive intersection, Jalan Sanyan, Jalan Ramin, Jalan Lintang, Jalan Central, Sibu Gateway and Jalan Kampong Nyabor (traffic light in front of Tanahmas Hotel).

“These roads will be closed from 5pm onwards until the completion of the parade,” it said.

A rehearsal for the street parade will be held at the same road from 5pm onwards until its completion on Thursday (Aug 10) and Friday (Aug 11).

As such, motorists are advised to use alternative routes during the same period.

Some 2,000 people representing 60 contingents are expected to take part in the street parade.

Carrying the theme `Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive, Prosperous Sarawak), the event is jointly organised by SMC and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be the guest-of-honour, accompanied Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah, who is also the minister-in-charge of this event.

There will also be popular artistes performing at the live concert – the emcee Fir Affandi and Mrs Juan, Band HyperAct, Airliftz and Ramles Walter.