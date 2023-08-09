SK Miri plagued by faulty electrical system

MIRI (Aug 9): SK Miri’s faulty electrical system has resulted in frequent power outages affecting pupils and teachers.

Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii said he would assist the school with the issue.

He said this following a visit to the school to inspect and witness the completion and handover ceremony of the school building repair and improvement project today.

“A major electrical system overhaul will be conducted on the school premises, tracking down all sources of faults to prepare for future air conditioning installation by laying new cables,” he said.

Yii said he was happy with the school improvement works, which involved upgrading the toilets for both the primary school and kindergarten, as well as installing awnings, iron grilles, and benches for pupil waiting areas.

It was funded under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) for Pujut constituency.

The project started in March this year and was completed last month.