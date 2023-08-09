Stricter regulation, enforcement needed for beauty, aesthetics industry, says MMA

KUCHING (Aug 9): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is calling for stricter regulation and enforcement of the beauty and aesthetics industry.

The call was made following reports of another death due to complications from a procedure, MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said in a statement yesterday.

Media outlets had recently reported that a 29-year-old mother died after breast augmentation surgery in Skudai, Johor Bahru. It was reported that the surgery was done at the beautician’s home.

In 2020, Coco Siew, 23, died after a liposuction was illegally performed at a beauty salon in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Several other incidents involving unlicensed or unregistered beauty and aesthetics centres were reported in recent years and this can only mean that there is a lack of enforcement by the authorities.

“The MMA takes a serious view of these incidents and urges the Ministry of Health (MoH) to immediately take action to address these concerns.

“To ensure effective enforcement, the public also has an important role in assisting the authorities by reporting any unlicensed or unregistered practitioners,” Dr Muruga said.

He said MMA had on several occasions, and even in August last year, called for the authorities to clamp down on unlicensed beauty and aesthetics centres.

Increased awareness will also be needed as the public may not be aware of who is qualified to perform these medical aesthetic procedures, he said.

“The public needs to be aware of the health risks of going to an unqualified or unlicensed practitioner to obtain these services,” he said.

Dr Muruga added that it was most important for the public to conduct due diligence before deciding on engaging any practitioner, especially if it involves an invasive procedure.

Aesthetic medical procedures should only be performed by qualified registered medical practitioners at premises registered or licensed under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, he stressed.

He said the names of the medical practitioners would appear on the National Registry of Registered Medical Practitioners Practising Aesthetic Medical Practice on the MoH official website.

“It is important to note that doctors with LCP – Letter of Credentialing and Privileging – are not qualified to perform plastic surgery. Only plastic surgeons are qualified to perform plastic surgery,” he said.

He warned that a person could be at risk of serious complications and even death, if medical aesthetic procedures are performed incorrectly by unqualified, unregistered practitioners.