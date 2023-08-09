S’wakian archer bags two gold, one silver to help Malaysia top Kazakhstan championship

MIRI (Aug 9): Sarawakian Dayang Ferazlyn Abang Sahari shot her way to two gold and one silver medal to help Malaysia emerge champion at the International Traditional Archery Championship in Kazakhstan.

The Malaysian traditional archery team overcame a mountain of challenges to be crowned overall champion after winning six gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in the championship at Astana on Aug 3-5.

Dayang Ferazlyn won gold for the Puta Target (60 metres) and Zhamby Target (30 metres) categories, as well as a silver in Qalqan Target (50 metres).

“It was very hard but we managed to overcome the many challenges and won the overall champion’s title, and my first gold in an international tournament and against such a strong field of many traditional archery masters competing in Astana,” she told The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo during an interview at Miri Airport today.

The Mirian previously won a silver at the Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Konya, Turkey last year.

Dayang Ferazlyn, who almost did not make it to the tournament, thanked Pujut assemblyman and Miri Mayor Adam Yii, who went the extra mile to help her raise the funds needed to cover her expenses.

The newly-minted Traditional Archery Association of Malaysia (TAAM) had selected her to represent the country but did not have funds as it was only officially approved by the Registrar of Societies in December and its applications for funds are still pending.

The team of three male and two female archers had to pay the RM5,000 to RM6,000 each for airline tickets as well as insurance, equipment, and others.

“There were so many times I thought I wouldn’t be able to go due to the financial constraints that did affect my training. Furthermore, I am a single mother with two young girls, including one who has mild ASD (autism spectrum disorder),” Dayang Ferazlyn related.

However, she managed to persevere with the emotional and financial support of individuals, friends, and fellow archers, enabling her to raise enough funds at the last minute to cover the expenses.

She travelled 30 hours from Miri to Astana, including a transit stop in Beijing.

The anticipated hot weather turned chilly and rainy, and she also faced an eleventh-hour change of competition format and other challenges.

Midway through the competition, she said the women had to compete in the rain while the men had to face a sudden wind twister at the venue, but the Malaysian team prevailed.

Dayang Ferazlyn called on the authorities to be more supportive of this sport, which has much potential for growth, including among women and children.

“I hope with this achievement, it will open the eyes of respected parties on the potential of this sport and support us from here on,” she added.