Three company owners charged with using false documents, abetment in Tawau

TAWAU (Aug 9): Three company owners pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here Wednesday to charges of using false documents and abetment to secure maintenance contracts in four schools here worth RM1.1 million three years ago.

Fajar Mario Engineering and Raudhah Enterprise owner, Lahama Abdul Halim, 45, faced 15 counts of using false documents to obtain quotations for maintenance works under the Prihatin economic stimulus package between July 17 and July 28, 2020.

Nine of those charges faced by Fajar Mario Engineering were for maintenance works of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kinabutan, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Balung and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kalabakan; while six more involving Raudhah Enterprise were for works at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abaka.

Fajar Mario Engineering co-owner Norman Jamil, 42, faced nine abetment charges involving the company, while Raudhah Enterprise co-owner Juhanifah Musa, 36, faced six counts of abetment involving her company.

Lahama was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and Norman and Juhafinah, under Section 109 of the same Act.

Judge Jason Juga fixed bail at RM20,000 for each of the three and ordered them to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act (MACC) office every two months and for their passports to be compounded.

Case management was set for Sept 12. – Bernama