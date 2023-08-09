Tycoon sues Dr Mahathir, former minister for compensation over Renong, UEM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): Tycoon Tan Sri Halim Saad has filed a civil lawsuit against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former minister Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, seeking compensation for the financial losses he suffered in relation to the government’s takeover of United Engineers Malaysia (UEM) Bhd and Renong Berhad.

In the civil lawsuit filed on August 2 at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Halim sued the two men as well as the Malaysian government.

In a public statement today, Halim claimed that the instructions given by Dr Mahathir and Nor Mohamed in the past in relation to UEM had resulted in his constitutional rights being breached.

“The collective and concerted actions of the defendants resulted in my loss of control of Renong which also meant the indirect loss of control of UEM and its highly valuable assets including but not limited to Projek Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (Plus), Elite Expressway, Laluan Kedua Malaysia (Linkedua), Intria Bina Sdn Bhd, Ho Hup Construction Sdn Bhd, Pharmaniaga Berhad and Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd amongst others.

“I suffered financial losses as a direct result of the Defendants’ action which constituted a breach of my constitutional rights under the Federal Constitution,” he said in a brief statement today.

In the lawsuit filed on Halim’s behalf by the law firm Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, the businessman is seeking for several court orders, including for the government to pay him compensation in respect of his rights as Renong’s controlling shareholder and with the compensation amount to be assessed by the High Court and the money to be paid within 14 days of the amount being determined.

Malay Mail’s checks of online court listings show that Halim’s lawsuit came up for case management today at the High Court, and is scheduled for case management next on September 13.

