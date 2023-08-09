Upgrading of Kuching Waterfront from Jan to Dec 2024, says Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING (Aug 9): The upgrading of the Kuching Waterfront will be done from January to December 2024, involving a cost of RM2.5 million, said Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to him, among the components that will be given emphasis in the upgrading project are the landscape and ‘softscape’ on both sides of the Sarawak River bank.

“This includes changes to the ‘hardscape’, starting with the Main Bazaar Street to provide comfort for vehicle users.

“For example, roadside fences will be relocated as they pose problems for some road users, and public amenities such as seating, recreational areas for visitors will be improved, and pedestrian walkways will be upgraded.

“These are some of the identified components in the Kuching Waterfront improvement and upgrading project,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the closing ceremony of the DBKU Cleanliness Month at the Godown Amphitheatre at Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

In addition to that, he informed that DBKU has also been tasked by the Sarawak government to develop several public facilities (near this area), especially across the Sarawak River.

Pangkalan Sapi across from Kuching Waterfront has been reconstructed and is expected to be completed by the end of this month, he added.

Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also the minister in charge of DBKU, stated that the reconstruction progress of Pangkalan Sapi is currently at 97 per cent.

The reconstruction includes building pedestrian walkways, parking areas for cars and buses, constructing jetties, building a bridge connecting to Astana, providing public toilets, plazas, and public parks.

Additionally, a ‘pick-up station’ and five kiosks will be provided for the community and vendors there.

At the same time, the second project currently underway is the construction of the towering ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’ flagpole, which is still under construction and is expected to be completed by November 30 this year.

“The progress of this project has reached 80 per cent, exceeding our previous target of 75 per cent.

“This 99-metre high steel pole is the tallest in Malaysia and Southeast Asia so far and will have a public plaza and lighting system. The ongoing mechanical and electrical work is expected to be completed by the end of November,” he said.

The English Tea House across the Sarawak River, situated at the base of a cascading water fountain with a colonial design concept, which is under construction, will provide an English Tea House-style menu with seating capacity for 150 people and is also expected to be fully completed by November this year.

“So, the four infrastructure projects developed by DBKU will enhance the aesthetics of the facilities in this area as a tourist destination in Sarawak,” he pointed out.