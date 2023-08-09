Widow says late Michael Riman had wished to be buried at Heroes Grave

KUCHING (Aug 9): The late Major (Rtd) Michael Riman Bugat had spoken about his wish to be buried at the Heroes’ Grave at Jalan Budaya here prior to his untimely demise, said his widow Menti Majin.

“He had told me: ‘If I leave this world one day, this (the Heroes’ Grave) is where you will find me. If you leave later than me, I will be here, please don’t go far’. This is what he said to me when we drove past the Heroes’ Grave before.

“Those words I still remember till today. Never had I thought what he said would really happen one day,” said Menti, 53, when met by reporters at the wake for the late Riman at the Civic Centre here.

The body of the late Riman is lying-in-state at the Kuching Civic Centre since Aug 8 until his funeral tomorrow.

Riman passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here on Aug 7 at the age of 71.

Riman’s journey to his final resting place at the Heroes’ Grave, Jalan Taman Budaya here will begin at 9.30am tomorrow.

Menti also said the late Riman seemed to be well when they travelled recently to the peninsula for the Warriors Day celebrations.

“But on the third night after returning to Kuching, he felt unwell until he breathed his last on Aug 7.

“Prior to that, he had spoken to me as if hinting it was time for him to go,” she added.

According to her, the late Riman had also advised for the education of their granddaughter and adopted son, both aged 10, to be given priority.

“He wanted them to excel in their studies. He also hoped to see our granddaughter realise her dream to be a pilot,” she added.