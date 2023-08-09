Witness: Dr Sim did not make any decision regarding 2020 Covid food aid programme

KUCHING (Aug 9): The High Court here today was told that Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian did not make any decisions concerning the Covid-19 food aid programme in 2020.

Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, who is the 10th plaintiff witness in the defamation suit filed by Dr Sim against Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the programme was tasked by the state government to the welfare ministry and not the then ministry of local government and housing.

In the re-examination of the suit, Dr Sim’s counsel Shankar Ram asked Tan to explain his answer that ‘Some of the constituencies may receive more and some may receive less, but however, if based on RM200,000 for each constituency, then five (constituencies) will be RM1 million’.

Tan: My answer is purely a mathematical answer as the defendant’s (Chong) lawyer had asked me whether RM200,000 times five is equal to RM1 million. But none of the assemblymen’s service centres were given the funding.

The witness also disagreed when the defendant’s lawyer Michael Kong previously put to him that Chong, in his Facebook posting, had said that Dr Sim had management of the grant of RM1 million for the five constituencies, namely Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, and Batu Kawah.

Tan: The reason why I disagree is that the Facebook posting is dated April 15, 2020, and the second Facebook post was posted on April 18, 2020, and Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah had clarified it on April 6, 2020. Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee also issued a press statement on April 12, 2020 that none of the assemblymen in Sarawak had received any funding.

He added that as such, the claim that RM1 million was controlled by the plaintiff (Dr Sim) was false.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the defamation suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, BatuLintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by Shankar who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The suit is being heard before judge DrAlwi Abdul Wahab.