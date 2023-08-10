Abd Karim: Drop in drug-related cases among students in Sarawak since 2019

KUCHING (Aug 10): There has been a substantial decline in drug-related cases among students in Sarawak since 2019, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to him, from the 274 cases in 2019 to 116 in 2022, the number dropped to a mere 12 cases this year up to June, underscoring the success of Sarawak’s meticulous approach towards drug prevention from an early age.

“The drug problem in Sarawak is considered to be under control. We are very proud to say that the state, despite its vastness and points of entry, the problem with drugs in Sarawak is still under control.

“We may not rank at the bottom of the drug index, but we have seen a decline in positive cases among students since 2019,” he said.

Asked on the age groups of the students throughout Sarawak found to be positive for drugs, Abdul Karim said they are in the age of 14 to 16.

“I would say that this problem mostly exists in areas around the cities as there are more students compared to the rural areas, but the fact remains, this issue is still under control.

“We hope that one day we will be able to reach our ultimate goal of zero drug cases,” he added.

Abdul Karim disclosed this at a press conference after handing over posters on drug prevention from Malaysia Drugs Prevention Association of Sarawak branch (Pemadam Sarawak) to Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad at Baitulmakmur Building II, Petra Jaya here today.

Abdul Karim, who is also the Pemadam Sarawak chairman, pointed out that it might be impossible to achieve zero drug abuse in the state but what is important is the cooperation between the agencies involved other than parents, schools or the village development and security committees.

Pemadam Sarawak, he said, always opens doors to educators and schools to collaborate in the form of programmes or campaigns that are good for students and parents.

“This kind of close cooperation makes cases of misbehaviour such as drug abuse to be avoided.

“Pemadam Sarawak hopes that this kind of cooperation will continue and many more programmes and activities can be carried out together with the State Education Department as the Pemadam Education Bureau,” he added.

On the posters, Abdul Karim said a total of 1,500 sets of the leaflets were prepared by Pemadam Sarawak which will be distributed to all the schools throughout the state.

He said 30 sets will be distributed to the drugs rehabilitation centres (PPDs) and Pemadam bureaus in Sarawak, which will be placed at the PPDa (Drug Prevention Education) corner in their respective schools.

He disclosed that a total of RM15,000 had been allocated for the purpose.

“Apart from that, last year Pemadam had allocated RM193,000 to all 193 secondary schools in Sarawak, followed by RM30,000 to 30 PPDs and this year, all schools were supplied with five posters each.

“This is a subtle way for us to instil in the hearts and souls of every student the bad effects of drug abuse as they are our hope for the future and we don’t want them to get involved with drugs,” he said.

He said this year, a total of RM40,577 had been spent by schools that applied for allocations to make the PPDa programme a success in schools and PPDs.

“We are pleased to provide funds based on the allocations made available at Pemadam.

“The state government under the leadership of the Premier and also our Cabinet are always ready to help if there is a problem in dealing with drugs,” he added.