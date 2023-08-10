Batu Lintang rep brushes aside talk of him joining SUPP, insists still independent

KUCHING (Aug 10): Independent Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has dispelled talks that he is on the way to join Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

See, formerly of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said he is still without a party and is continuing to serve his constituents as an independent elected representative.

He told See Hua Daily News this today in response to speculation surrounding his next political move, after SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is a deputy premier, uploaded a photograph on Facebook showing him and See together with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Premier’s Office here.

The photo was among those accompanying Dr Sim’s post on the activities of non-governmental organisations, and an announcement that SUPP will be holding its Special Convention on Sept 2, 2023 in conjunction with the 60th Sarawak Day celebration.

See took pains to explain that the meeting with Abang Johari and Dr Sim was merely to discuss the developments for Batu Lintang and other matters related to Sarawak.

He insisted that such a meeting with top state leaders was not unusual.

“Since the State Legislative Assembly sitting in May, I have met Abang Johari twice, and Dr Sim four times,” he said.

He added he had first paid a courtesy call on Dr Sim to inform the latter that he would like to meet up with Abang Johari.

In the photo uploaded by Dr Sim on Facebook, See further explained that Dr Sim “just happened to be at the same place at the same time.”

Nevertheless, the photo had fuelled talks on See’s political future and the possibility of him joining SUPP.