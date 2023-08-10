Better protection for home buyers in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 10): The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has passed the amendment to the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Enactment, to control risk of abandoned projects and protect home buyers in Sabah.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said on Thursday that his ministry has been responsible for enforcing the Enactment which is a law for the licensing control of housing development matters in Sabah and serves to protect the interests of home buyers.

He said this Enactment was last amended in 2007.

“Since then, there is a need to update and improve this Enactment to meet the demands of the people, especially to help home buyers of ‘sick’ housing projects so that the ‘sick’ housing projects do not become abandoned housing. This amendment is necessary as the existing Enactment is not sufficient to defend the plight of home buyers who are facing the problem of ‘sick’ housing projects aside from ensuring the problem does not recur in the future,” he said when tabling the Bill.

Dr Joachim also said the amendment will also ensure effective implementation of housing development monitoring and control as well as further strengthen enforcement actions to reduce the problem of housing development in Sabah thus providing more protection to home buyers.