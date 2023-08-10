Cashier claims trial to 16 counts of misappropriating Kuching dept store’s funds totalling RM21,700

KUCHING (Aug 10): A department store cashier claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to 16 counts of criminal breach of trust involving a total of RM21,700.

Ivy Estivia Lita, 32, pleaded not guilty before four separate Sessions Court judges to charges framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for between one year and 14 years in prison along with caning and a fine, if convicted.

Judges Musli Ab Hamid, Saiful Bahari Adzmi, and Maris Agan set case management on Sept 11, 2023, and granted cash bail of RM1,000 along with a local surety for each of the four charges faced by Ivy in their courtrooms.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman set bail at RM15,000 (undeposited) along with two local sureties with fixed addresses for the other four charges.

Ivy was also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month and surrender her passport.

She was also advised to seek legal advice before or on the next mention date of the case.

According to the charges, Ivy allegedly misappropriated a total of RM21,700 during her employment at a department store in a mall located along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here from Jan 5, 2023 to Feb 20, 2023.

It is alleged that the store’s management found funds had been misused through top-up transactions for a member card under Ivy’s name.

After a review of the company’s system, it was discovered that Ivy had allegedly made 21 top-up transactions for personal use without making payments to the company.

A police report was lodged leading to Ivy’s arrest.

Prosecution was conducted separately by DPPs Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim, Ruvinasini Pandian, Mohammad Fauzan Zamri, and Norshafatihah Nor Azmi.

Ivy was unrepresented by legal counsel.