DAP veteran Ramasamy quits party, citing political purge as reason

SEBERANG PERAI (Aug 10): Former Penang deputy chief minister II Prof P Ramasamy announced his decision to resign from DAP today.

The former Perai assemblyman who is not a candidate in this Saturday’s state election said he took a long time to arrive at a decision as it was difficult.

“This morning, I’ve submitted by resignation as Taman Chai Leng chairman and as state deputy chairman to the party secretary-general Anthony Loke and to Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow,” he said in a press conference at his former service centre in Jalan Chain Ferry here this morning.

He said this does not mean he is against DAP or the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“I am fully supportive of Chow and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. I am only doing this against certain leaders in DAP,” he said. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME