David Foster, Siti Nurhaliza surprise plane passengers with a mini-concert during flight to Singapore (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): A group of lucky passengers on a plane experienced a once-in-a-lifetime in-flight entertainment from legendary hitmaker David Foster and other famous singers.

Malaysian songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza also joined in the impromptu mini-concert during an AirAsia flight on Tuesday.

The viral video on X shows Foster passing the plane’s PA system to his friends and fellow performers Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson, Katharine McPhee, and Loren Allred.

Among the songs sung briefly by the artistes were ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’, ‘A Whole New World’, ‘I Swear’, and ‘Never Enough’.

Finally, Siti serenaded passengers from the front of the plane with her song ‘Aku Cinta Pada Mu’.

Passengers were seen recording every short performance on their phones and applauding loudly at each memorable song.

Online commenters were envious of the passengers who witnessed such a rare occasion.

David Foster and Friends and Siti performed at a concert in Mega Star Arena on Monday and the group was on the flight to perform at another concert in Singapore.

Siti sang Jennifer Rush’s ‘The Power of Love’, Celine Dion’s ‘All By Myself’, and her own song ‘Sehebat Matahari’ from her latest album ‘SITISM’.

“She has a beautiful voice, I love her,” Foster said during the concert. — Malay Mail