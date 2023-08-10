Dr Rundi: Technology only way for S’wak to improve agriculture sector

MIRI (Aug 10): Sarawak needs to keep abreast with technology to improve its agriculture sector, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said this is because technology is the only way the state can improve its agricultural development.

“Looking at food security and how to change the life of the farming community, I feel that I must make sure that we can transform our agriculture sector and keep abreast with technology.

“To improve our agriculture, the only way is through technology,” he stressed when gracing the Palm Oil Milling Technology Exhibition & Conference (POMtec) 2023 Gala Dinner at Imperial Hotel here recently.

To achieve this goal, he said it is essential for the government to work with the private sector to outline a comprehensive plan to drive agricultural development so that Sarawak can compete with other countries.

He added that the government must work with the private sector as the way forward for Sarawak’s agriculture industry.

On POMtec, Dr Rundi said the conference has served as the best venue for the participants to discuss, learn and contribute to the advancements in palm oil milling technology, as this sector is pivotal in the nation’s economic growth, regional development and food industry.

He said further that palm oil has long been a cornerstone of the state’s economy, supporting the livelihoods of countless farmers, workers, and businesses across our nation and beyond.

“Its versatility and importance span various industries, from food production to cosmetics, biofuels to industrial applications.

“Our responsibility, as stakeholders in this industry, is to ensure that the growth and development of palm oil align with the principles of sustainability, environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

At the same time, he reminded of the need to remain committed to striking a delicate balance between progress and responsibility.

“The global call is for sustainable practices and environmental preservation while minimising our operations’ environmental impact.

“Technological breakthroughs in waste reduction, energy efficiency, and emissions control must be at the forefront of our agenda.”

Also present were Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (Soppoa) chairman Eric Kiu, Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir and POMtec 2023 organising chairman Tian Foon Howe.