Elderly heart patient gets financial help from SUPP Bawang Assan team

SIBU (Aug 10): An elderly heart patient in Sungai Bidut here yesterday received a cash donation from Cr Kevin Lau ahead of his surgery in Kuching soon.

Kevin, who heads the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development Team, handed over the contribution to the patient, who is in his 70s, during a visit to the latter’s home.

“I came to know of the news through Kapitan Tang Chuo Ging. SUPP Bawang Assan branch chairman and former senator Robert Lau Hui Yew has also been giving financial aid to the patient for his medical treatment,” he said.

According to Kevin, the Community Development Team is concerned with the welfare and quality of life of folks living downstream Bawang Assan, and has been conducting regular door-to-door visits to families there.

He also thanked Tang for the latter’s concern for the welfare of the local residents.

“We from SUPP set up the Community Development Team to cater for the needs of the residents. Those who need help can approach our team members and the community leaders there,” said Kevin.