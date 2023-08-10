Fatimah: Problems affecting children, families should not be addressed in silo

KUCHING (Aug 10): Psychopathology, psychological and behavioural dysfunction and related social issues and problems affecting children and families are complex and should not be addressed in silo, said Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak said integrated, collaborative and holistic approaches are required from all walks of life.

“Let us together, be it government agencies, private and commercial organisations, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists, in the spirit of collective responsibility and actions, do something and care for the community wellbeing of our children, adolescents, and families to enhance their social functional roles in our society,” she said.

She said this in her speech at the closing ceremony of the 15th International Conference on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology (ICCAP) 2023 at a hotel here yesterday.

Fatimah also mentioned a few specific dos in addressing the community wellbeing of the children, adolescents and families.

“Let us eat healthily and exercise regularly to prevent overweight or obesity, promote a psychologically-safe environment among our adolescents, and spread awareness on cyberbullying perpetration among school-going adolescents and stop cyberbullying,” she said.

Referring to recent evidence-based statistics on the National Health & Morbidity Survey (NHMS) – Adolescent Health Survey 2022 conducted by the Ministry of Health, she said it is vital to urgently address the wellbeing and mental health of the children, young people, and their families.

“This conference is therefore timely as it provides researchers, academics, and practitioners an ideal platform to congregate, share information and discuss their scientific results and experiences to address psychopathology and related issues affecting our vulnerable children and adolescents in Malaysia and other countries,” she said.

At the localised level, Fatimah said the Sarawak government through her ministry is committed to provide a supportive and conducive ecosystem to ensure the wellbeing of children and families through various targeted initiatives and programmes, functional governance, and participation of the community.