Five fishing vessels anchored in Tg Manis catch fire

BINTULU (Aug 10): Five fishing vessels caught fire while anchored near the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) jetty in Tanjung Manis this morning.

In a statement, a spokesman from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said firefighters from Tanjung Manis fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified about the incident at 5.21am.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that there was a fire involving several trawler fishing vessels anchored near the LKIM Tanjung Manis jetty,” he said.

“The fire was successfully controlled from spreading at 5.40am.”

He added the cause of the fire and value of losses have yet to be determined.

It is understood that in total around 20 vessels were anchored at the LKIM jetty for repairs at the time of the fire.