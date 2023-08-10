Former SFI workers hand over petition to CM

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 10): A group of people claiming to be former workers at the Sabah Forest Industries (SFI) congregated in front of Menara Kinabalu on Thursday to hand over their petition to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The group’s representative, Jeffridin Baudi, said they hoped the State Government will take immediate action to restore the electricity supply to their quarters as they have been without electricity and water supplies for three months.

He said that there are three schools in the area which were also impacted by the lack of electricity and water supplies.

“A total of 674 heads of families are affected … and just imagine how the students are studying at school without electricity and water,” he said to the media.

Jeffridin also said they were unable to move out of their quarters because many of them do not have any land and house to move to.

“We are incapable of moving out,” he said.

Their petition was received by Arthur Sen on behalf of the Chief Minister.

The SFI factory in Sipitang has been closed since 2017 and was officially wound up in November, 2021.

In September, 2021 the stste government cancelled SFI’s timber licence and the state Land and Survey Department issued a reclamation notice for the estate last year.