Four K-pop stars to feature at Kuching’s Borneo Sonic 2023 in Oct

KUCHING (Aug 10): The main vocalist and dancer of the iconic group Big Bang, Taeyang is among the four K-pop royalties who will perform at Borneo Sonic 2023 deemed as Borneo’s biggest music event here from Oct 6 to 7.

Besides Taeyang, South Korean rapper, songwriter, and singer CL will also perform. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group 2NE1.

The leader of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO – Suho, and also Hyo who is renowned for her exceptional talent as a singer, dancer, DJ and television personality, will also be performing.

When announcing this, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, highlighted that Taeyang’s latest single ‘Vibe’ charted in over 15 countries, reaching number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, while his recent full-length album released in April added to his meteoric rise.

He said the Borneo Sonic 2023, organised by BME (International) Malaysia Sdn Bhd, alongside co-organisers Skyline Entertainment and Dream Factory Entertainment, to be held at the Sarawak Stadium here, is a significant milestone in the region’s cultural landscape, being the first-ever and the biggest music event of its kind in Borneo.

“Sarawak is one of the best places to hold an event where almost every weekend there will be activities held in the state.

“We can see that almost every week there will be activities that will make the community happy, especially in Sarawak,” he said during a press conference on Borneo Sonic 2023, at the Baitulmakmur II Building, Petra Jaya, here today.

“In addition to K-pop artists, Borneo Sonic 2023 features a diverse lineup of performers from around the world,” Abdul Karim said.

This includes Australian artist Havana Brown, legendary American rapper and Grammy Award Winner Fatman Scoop as well as Malaysia’s own musical gem, and Ning Baizura among others, he added.

Meanwhile, the BME International managing director Steven Au said they will strive to bring in various music festivals into Sarawak.

“We expect the visitors who will be present at Borneo Sonic 2023 to be around 30,000 visitors at the Sarawak Stadium. Kuching is always ready to be used as a venue for music festivals.

“Tickets for Borneo Sonic 2023 will start to be on sale online from Aug 18 and people must set a date to attend this festival,” he said.

Ticket prices are available from RM488 to RM1,288, and for more information about Borneo Sonic 2023 including ticket sales and information about the event, go to the official website at www.borneosonic.com.

People can also join in the conversation and follow the event through the TikTok app, Facebook and Instagram @borneesonic.mf.

Also present at the press conference was the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, Datuk Snowdan Lawan and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, Datu Sherrina Hussaini.