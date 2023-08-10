Guideline needed to appoint preschool teachers in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 10): A guideline is needed to appoint appropriate teachers for preschools in Sabah, says Community Development and People’s Wellbeing (KPMKR) Minister Datuk James Ratib.

He made the suggestion after a preschool child was allegedly physically abused by his teacher here.

The incident which has gone viral on social media via a two-minute video showing the female teacher kicking the child, pulling his hair and beating him with a book.

James said he was made to understand that the teacher was appointed in 2020, and there is a possibility that she had abused many other children during those three years, adding that he will be meeting with the preschool’s operator to look into the matter.

“In light of this incident, I want the State Social Welfare Department to create a guideline for operators of preschools under my ministry to ensure that the teachers appointed for the institutions are fit for the job and truly love working with children.

“I will also be meeting all operators of preschools under my ministry to dispense advice and prevent such an incident from recurring as I do not want parents to lose confidence in all preschools and kindergartens here,” he said at a press conference at the State Assembly here on Thursday.

James said an inspection found that that the company of the preschool’s operator possessed two operating licences, one for preschools and another for kindergartens. The preschool in question, he clarified, is actually a kindergarten under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

However, he reiterated that he will do everything in his power as the KPMKR minister to prevent similar incidents from recurring, adding that setting up a teacher-parent association at the preschool level is a possible option that can be taken but further discussions need to be carried out regarding the proposal.

According to him, there are 300 government preschools in Sabah under the jurisdiction of both the State and Federal sides of his ministry.

In a separate development, James said the government has plans to expand its temporary shelter project for stateless children to Tawau and Sandakan.

He said they have identified two unused government buildings in the two districts that can serve as temporary shelters, and they are currently in discussions with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) regarding the budget to renovate the buildings.

James said once the expansion is complete, the buildings will serve as temporary shelters where rescued stateless children will be taught basic living skills including self-care, community living, and spiritual learning for up to three months.

As for the temporary shelter in Kota Kinabalu, he said there are currently around 20 children there who are mostly new rescuees, while the previous rescuees who already completed their training have been returned to their families.

James said if they come across any children who completed their training at the shelter but are still roaming the streets, they would not be allowed to exit the shelter again and a fine will be issued to their family, adding that his ministry and City Hall (DBKK) will continue to monitor the project.

“For the time being, we will continue to rescue stateless children in stages. Maybe in the future, discussions can be held with the State or Federal government for the construction of a permanent building for these stateless children.

“I feel that a permanent building for this purpose is vital as the situation of roaming street children here is recurring, and we require a guideline to ensure that this shelter project is made permanent instead of just temporary,” he said.