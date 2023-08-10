Health Dept: S’wak’s human rabies cases up 85.5 pct this year

KUCHING (Aug 10): Sarawak recorded a marked increase in rabies cases involving humans this year at 15, including 13 fatalities, said the State Health Department.

Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said in a statement the 2023 figure was taken from Jan 1 to Aug 7.

“The marked increase was obvious as there were eight cases in the same period of 2022 including seven fatal ones. The increase is at 85.50 per cent,” he said.

Cumulatively, since the epidemic was declared in 2017, Sarawak has recorded 70 human rabies cases, including 64 deaths, he pointed out.

He said out of the 15 cases in 2023, five are recorded in Sibu, followed by Serian (4), Serian (3), Bintulu (2), and Samarahan (1).

From the 15 cases, 11 cases stemmed from dog bites, two cases from cat scratches, and another two cases did not have a clear history of infection, he said.

Of the 13 cases involving dog bites and cat scratches, eight infected persons did not get treatment from any health facility.

Dr Ooi said to improve accessibility to treatment and anti-rabies vaccine, the department has set up Post-Bite Clinics at 64 government health facilities and 29 private health facilities throughout Sarawak.

Eleven hospitals also provide Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) injections to patients with high risk, he added.

Rabies is a nerve system illness caused by a virus in the saliva of infected animals.

Death in humans happens when the virus has spread to the brain.