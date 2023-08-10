KTS Mutual Sdn Bhd among sponsors of Kuching Festival

KUCHING (Aug 10): Organisers of the currently ongoing Kuching Festival continue to receive sponsors for the festival, with the latest being a sponsorship from KTS Mutual Sdn Bhd who sponsored RM50,000 for the Kuching Zumba Fiesta 2023.

A simple ceremony was held at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) building yesterday to receive the sponsorship from KTS Holdings Sdn Bhd director Kenny Law.

“We express our deepest appreciation to KTS Mutual Sdn Bhd who had generously sponsored RM50,000 for making this Zumba fiesta possible.

“Further, we would also like to express our sincere gratitude to all other sponsors as your generosity has made Kuching Festival 2023 possible.

“We are truly honoured to have partners who share our vision of enhancing public engagement and giving back to our community,” said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng during the event.

He also said the Kuching Festival has always aimed to be a platform that fosters a sense of togetherness, celebration and cultural exchange.

Sponsorships, he added, have not only provided the festival’s organisers, MBKS, with the necessary resources to bring the event to life, but they have also enabled them to create opportunities for meaningful public engagement.

“Through the myriad of activities and performances, we have been able to connect people from all walks of life, closing gaps and building a stronger sense of unity in our community.

“However, the impact of sponsorships goes beyond the event itself. By joining hands with us, you have showcased a remarkable commitment to giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years,” he said.

Citing the sponsorship from KTS Mutual Sdn as an example, he said it demonstrates a profound understanding of the importance of enriching the quality of lives of the community.

With the support of sponsors, Wee said organisers of the festival have been able to organise a series of community-based programmes that directly benefit the people of Kuching.

“From providing educational opportunities to empowering local artisans, your contribution has left a lasting and positive mark on our community.

“In a world where collaboration and partnerships are crucial for progress, your involvement in the Kuching Festival serves as a shining example of how businesses and organisations can make a meaningful difference.

“Your generosity has transformed our event into a beacon of unity and a source of inspiration for the entire community.

“So, as MBKS celebrates the success of the Kuching Festival, MBKS also celebrates its cherished sponsors as their dedication to enhance public engagement and giving back to the community is an inspiration to everyone,” Wee added.

Wee thanked the sponsors for believing in their vision and for making the Kuching Festival an event that truly reflects the spirit of our community.

“Thank you once again for your unwavering support and commitment. Your partnership has made this event successful, and we look forward to continuing this incredible journey together,” he said.

Also present during the event were Kuching South deputy mayor Hilmy Othman and other officials from MBKS and KTS.