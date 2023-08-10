Kuching cops nab druggie serial offender for car theft

KUCHING (Aug 10): Police arrested a 35-year-old hardcore criminal at a house in Jalan Matang around 2pm yesterday (Aug 9) in connection with a car theft which took place near Jalan Ban Hock recently.

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect has seven past criminal records for drug-related activities, housebreaking, and violent crimes.

“The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” said Ahsmon.

During the arrest, police managed to recover the stolen vehicle, a licence plate bearing the registration QKF6313, as well as various tools such as a crowbar, sandpaper holder, grinding wheel, penknife, black spray paint, foldable saw, and screwdriver.

The district’s Criminal Investigation Department and Counter Aggressive Team, which was formed last year to tackle vehicle theft, made the arrest.

“The suspect will be remanded today for investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle,” said Ahsmon.

He added that between January and July this year, Kuching police arrested 61 suspects involved in vehicle thefts.

Out of the 61 suspects, 10 were found to be repeat offenders, while 17 tested positive for drugs.

“We gladly welcome any information from the public on any criminal activities by calling us on 082-244444 or visiting the nearest police station,” Ahsmon added.