Laku chairman: Chemistry Department assures Miri tap water safe to drink

MIRI (Aug 10): Department of Chemistry Malaysia in Bintulu has tested the water from Miri taps to be safe for consumption, said Northern Sarawak Water Board Sdn Bhd (Laku) chairman Datuk Nelson Balang Rining.

Speaking at a press conference at Laku headquarters here to address public complaints of the “yellowish coloured” tap water here recently, he said samples have also been sent for a third-party inspection to confirm that the water supply is safe for consumption.

“The current water supply is safe to drink and consumers do not need to worry about the water turning yellowish because the tests on this water have already been carried out by the Bintulu Chemistry Department,” he said.

Photos of tap dirty yellowish tap water in Miri have gone viral on social media, causing concerns among consumers demanding answers from the authorities.

Nelson said the current dry spell and lack of rainfall for over a month in northern Sarawak had affected the raw water resources in Sungai Liku which has reached critical level at its intake point.

“This causes the water level to be low and difficult to pump, and Laku has activated its secondary source of raw water in Sungai Bakong to supplement the supply to Lambir Water Treatment Plant,” he said.

However, the raw water of Sungai Bakong has very high organic content which contributes to the yellowish color of treated water in the water supply system.

Laku assured that it is taking efforts to resolve the water color change as soon as possible and the steps included plant cleaning and maintenance works are also being actively carried out to ensure safe water supply in accordance with the National Drinking Water Quality Standard (NDWQS).

The utility company also urges customers to be prudent in water usage during the dry weather as the El Nino phenomenon has been predicted to hit the country this year end.

“We really appreciate customers’ patience at this time. Please contact our Customer Service line at 085-426626/436626 for assistance,” he said.

Earlier in a meeting, Laku also briefed Miri Mayor Adam Yii and the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, which was also attended by Laku director Vincent Lu Yew Hee and chief executive officer Daneil Punang.