Land, Survey Dept staff urged to emulate Premier in seeking ways to enhance service delivery

KUCHING (Aug 10): Civil servants serving at the Land and Survey Department Sarawak are urged to emulate Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in seeking innovative approaches to enhance service delivery.

Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, in making this call, said Abang Johari has been exemplary in pursuing development for the state via various creative and innovative approaches.

“Civil servants in the state must be proactive and innovative in addressing problems faced by the people, just like our Sarawak Premier Abang Johari’s visionary and transformative ideas to develop the state,” said Mohamad Abu Bakar at the Land and Survey Department Sarawak’s Integrity and Innovation Day (HIITS) at a hotel here yesterday.

Among the visionary ideas are carbon storage, electric vehicles (EV), hydrogen power, the cultivation of microalgae to produce sustainable energy and Sarawak sovereign wealth fund, he added.

He said civil servants must move as fast as Abang Johari to bring Sarawak towards a prosperous future and not to be left behind in the rapid economic development currently taking place in the state.

Furthermore, civil servants must be quick in identifying weaknesses in government processes and revisit issues that deserve close attention to offer efficient services to stakeholders, as well as making changes to industry practices that might not be relevant in current times, Mohamad Abu Bakar stressed.

He also reminded that the Land and Survey Department Sarawak has an important role to play being at the forefront in implementing policies introduced by the state government.

The state secretary lauded the Land and Survey Department Sarawak’s Integrity and Innovation Day (HIITS) event for serving as a platform for staff members to brainstorm ideas to better serve the public.

He hoped more women would be appointed to decision-making positions at the department.