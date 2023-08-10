Michael Riman laid to rest at Heroes’ Grave

KUCHING (Aug 10): The late Major (Quartermaster) Michael Riman Bugat was laid to rest at 10.08am today at the Heroes’ Grave at Taman Budaya here.

His coffin was brought to the Heroes’ Grave after a ceremony to pay last respects to him was held around 9.45am at the Civic Centre.

The coffin bearing his remains was carried by a group of pallbearers from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) under the auspices of the First Division of the Malaysian Infantry.

The ceremony began with a prayer by Father George Joll of St Basil’s Anglican Church before continuing with the presentation of a poem by Warrant Officer 1 (PW) (B) Penghulu Adi Jala.

This was followed by laying of wreaths at Riman’s grave by his family, friends and distinguished persons, and the handing over of the Malaysian flag to the representative of the deceased’s family.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik, Commander of the First Infantry Division Maj-Gen Hassan Embong, Director General of the ATM Department of Veterans Affairs Major General Zambry Jefry Darus and Deputy Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

Others present were former Army Field Commander Lieutenant General (R) Datuk Seri Panglima Zaini Mohd Said, former Army Eastern Field Commander Lieutenant General (R) Datuk Stephen Mundaw and other distinguished persons.

Riman, who hailed from Putus longhouse, Spaoh, Betong is a recipient of the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) – Malaysia’s second highest gallantry award – bestowed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 6, 1984 for his courage during battles with communist terrorists.

He was a teammate of the late Datuk Kanang Langkau in the 8th Battalion, Royal Ranger Regiment and was involved in several battles with communist terrorists including a fierce battle in Gopeng, Perak on June 1, 1979.

In that battle, Riman managed to track down the enemy’s resting place and managed to attack the enemy, while managing to kill the five Communist terrorists.

He suffered a severe injury to his right hand during the battle, which caused him to suffer permanent disability.