Perodua responds to Kuantan service centre’s ‘dress code’, says not aligned with official guidelines

A Perodua service centre’s sign calling on customers not to wear clothes deemed inappropriate including ripped jeans, short skirts, and short pants. — Photo from Facebook/Quek Tai Seong

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): A Perodua service centre in Kuantan’s dress code etiquette has been declared as “not aligned with official guidelines” of the car manufacturer.

This is after a photo of the sign was shared by politician Datuk Quek Tai Seong’s Facebook page on Aug 7.

In the photo, the displayed sign claims customers were forbidden from wearing inappropriate clothing which includes ripped jeans, short skirts, short pants, as well sleeveless shirts.

“Does this apply to all Perodua’s outlets in the whole country? Or is it just this branch’s policies?” Seong wrote in his post.

Following Seong’s post, Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd chief operating officer JH Rozman Jaafar responded via a statement posted on Perodua’s official Facebook, saying that action had been been taken.

Rozman in the statement said that the Kuantan outlet has since been ordered to remove the signage.

“This particular dress code etiquette is not aligned with our official guidelines and we are now conducting an official investigation on the matter followed by corrective measures to ensure that such an incident does not repeat itself.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience experienced by our valued customers at the Perodua service centre.”

Perodua’s post has garnered over 1,000 likes and has been shared over 200 times on Facebook. — Malay Mail

