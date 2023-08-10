PH S’wak man calls on Peninsular M’sians to head home for polls

MIRI (Aug 10): Peninsular Malaysians have been called on to return to their respective constituencies to vote during the six state elections on Saturday.

In making the call, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said he is worried constituents are unenthusiastic about casting their votes this time round.

“I toured around the election campaigns in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan over the weekend to support and experienced the election campaigns in Peninsular Malaysia, including visiting their operation centres and attending the public talks.

“I can say that the response towards our PH incumbents in these two states is good, especially in Selangor, where they have held the state government for more or less 15 years.

“However, I am quite worried that there will be a lack of enthusiasm for the voters to return home on this Saturday to cast their votes,” he told The Borneo Post today.

According to Ling, the election situation seems to be “cooling down’, possibly because the state elections were not held together with the 15th general election.

Thus, he said those working outstation may not be so keen to return home this time.

“Voting is our responsibility, everyone needs to discharge their constitutional duty, as it is important for the future and betterment of Malaysia.

“As you all know, the fight now is between the Unity government coalition – which involves Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) – and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“It is a fight between moderation and the extremism propagated by PN, which is harmful in the diversified society like us,” he claimed.

Ling said winning the six states is crucial for the Unity government at the federal level.

This will enable the state governments in the six states to have a smooth and consistent relationship with the federal government, especially in terms of policies and directions, he said.

“We should aspire to have a government that practises liberalism, promotes diversity, and is on the right track to increase investments in Malaysia,” he added.